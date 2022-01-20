Advertisement

Exercise and overall physical activity can sound overwhelming, but a brisk 30 minute walk may save your life.

25% of the nation’s adults are not active enough to protect their health.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many people’s New Years’ resolutions involved getting more active and hitting the gym, with goals like losing weight or getting healthier.

But, based on data from the CDC, 25% of the nation’s adults are not active enough to protect their health.

“Staying active is something that helps boost your immune system, it helps give you a quick recovery if you do get sick so it’s just something you need to do in general for your overall health,” said Amanda Buffo, owner of KoKo FitClub.

25% of South Dakota adults are physically inactive.

“Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” said Ruth Petersen, MD, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity, “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers, and dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease).

But it’s not too late to start lowering potential health risks, physical activity doesn’t have to be running miles or lifting weights.

“Go for a walk outside around the block a couple of times, join a gym where you can walk on the treadmill, even if it’s just 10 to 15 minutes of cardio, it’s extremely important to stay moving,” said Buffo.

KoKo FitClub isn’t the only one with this advice; the CDC is working with communities across the nation to start an Active People, Healthy Nation initiative with the goal to help 27 million Americans become more physically active and healthier by 2027.

One side effect? Improved quality of life and lower health care costs.

“I accepted that I’m never going to be able to talk somebody into something that they don’t want to do when it comes to exercising it’s something that they have to choose to do themselves so it’s more that they’re walking through that door because they now have a doctor telling them that they need to work out or they’ve come to the realization themselves that they need to do something to help them and their health,” said Buffo.

