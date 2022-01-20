Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous...
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Park upsets campground owners
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota investigators: AG Ravnsborg untruthful about September 2020 crash

Latest News

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
The airport saw more than 690,000 passengers come through in 2021, compared with about 300,000...
Rapid City airport passengers up significantly in 2021
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the...
RCAS superintendent addresses Republican women’s conference
25% of the nation’s adults are not active enough to protect their health.
Exercise and overall physical activity can sound overwhelming, but a brisk 30 minute walk may save your life.