Very Cold Today; Chance of Snow Thursday Night and Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold arctic air will remain firmly entrenched today. Highs will only be in the teens this afternoon despite clearing skies.

Very cold temperatures can be expected tonight. Lows Thursday morning will be a few degrees either side of zero. Temperatures will warm into the lower 30s Thursday afternoon.

A vigorous upper level disturbance will bring a decent chance of snow showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. This system will have more moisture with it than the last two, so more of us will see snow. Amounts will be light, but there could be a few slick spots Friday morning. Temperatures will turn milder Friday afternoon as northwest winds scour out the arctic air.

The weekend looks reasonably pleasant with Sunday being the warmest day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

