South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota is reporting the second death of a child under the age of ten from COVID-19. This time, it’s a boy under the age of ten from Minnehaha County. The South Dakota Department of Health says COVID-19 was “the underlying factor”.

From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM Friday, South Dakota is reporting a total of 2,265 new cases. That tally includes 351 cases in Pennington County, 81 in Lawrence County, 70 in Meade County, 27 in Todd County, 20 in Butte County, 19 in Fall River County, 18 in Custer and 17 in Oglala Lakota County. The number of active cases keeps climbing, up another 1,978 to yet another all-time high, 28,813. The number of COVID patients in the hospital drops by one to 348. Again, there is one new death in Tuesday’s report, the boy in Minnehaha County.

Wyoming is listing a total of 4,085 new cases since their last report on Friday. 221 of those cases are from Campbell County, 166 in Sheridan County, 38 in Crook County and 24 in Weston County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases is up by1,668, to 4,962. 98 COVID patients were hospitalized on Monday, down three from the day before. They’re reporting 13 more deaths Tuesday, including one from Campbell County.

