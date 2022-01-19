Advertisement

New Officers Elected to Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board

(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – New officers have been picked to sit on the South Dakota Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board for 2022-2024.

According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the board’s new president, Carmen Schramm, of Yankton, and the new vice president, Ann Lesch, of DeSmet, were both elected during a meeting in Pierre.

”We are incredibly grateful for the service and steadfast leadership of the Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “Their combined experience, knowledge of the tourism industry, leadership through challenging times, and willingness to provide support at a moment’s notice is invaluable.”

