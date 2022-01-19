Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills
Gillette Police kill weapon-wielding man
Sioux Falls woman accused of faking her own kidnapping told detectives she wanted a break from her husband.
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner

Latest News

A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
Sports betting attracting more spectators in Deadwood
Place your bets! Deadwood sport lounges are ready for the Super Bowl
Major airlines are warning 5G cell service may trigger a "devastating impact" to air travel.
5G fears: Airlines warn of "devastating impact"
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19