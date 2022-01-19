Advertisement

Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus

Noem claims state House committee is ‘attacking the integrity’ of law enforcement officers
Governor Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is slamming how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state’s attorney general for his role in a fatal car crash.

Noem told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a South Dakota House investigative committee is “attacking the integrity of our law enforcement officers,” adding that it was an “inappropriate” and “tragic” use of the committee’s attention. Noem’s comments expose a political divide among the Republicans who control state government.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking along a highway in 2020. The House investigative committee is sifting through the crash investigation as it weighs whether he should face impeachment charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls woman accused of faking her own kidnapping told detectives she wanted a break from her husband.
Gillette Police kill weapon-wielding man
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
South Dakota offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits.
SD Department of Health has free COVID-19 at-home tests
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

New Officers Elected to Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board
scam
STUDENT LOAN SCAMS - VOD - clipped version
RECORD YEAR
RCFD RECORD YEAR- VOD - clipped version
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
AG impeachment committee grills law enforcement on investigation merits