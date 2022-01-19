Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a warm, filling breakfast treat the whole family will enjoy. You might just go through the whole Crockpot!

This recipe features Beef Sausage, and a few other ingredients that come together quickly and easily. First, for the other ingredients: you’re going to mix together in a bowl - 2 cups sour cream, 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 2 cups shredded cheddar or Taco Blend cheese, 1/2 cup finely diced onion, and a quarter teaspoon each salt and pepper. Then mix in a 32oz bag of thawed frozen hash browns - use the cubed ones.

For the beef sausage, you first have to make the sausage. Combine 1 pound of ground beef with 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder and rubbed sage. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes.

For this recipe, brown that mixture and drain excess grease and place in a slow cooker. Then pour the sour cream and hash brown mixture on top. Cover and cook on HIGH for 1 1/2 hour or so until hot and bubbly. Or you can cook on LOW for 3 hours and enjoy it later.

