Advertisement

Cardi B to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx apartment fire victims

In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in...
In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in New York. Cardi B will make her first public appearance as a mom at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rapper Cardi B has pledged to pay for the funerals of all 17 people who were killed in the deadly fire that broke out in a Bronx apartment building last week.

Cardi B, a Bronx native, says she hopes this can help the families put all their efforts into moving forward and healing, rather than worrying about finances.

She also partnered with New York Mayor Eric Adams’ “Fund to Advance New York City” to make sure the final wishes of the victims were met.

The state of New York announced it is granting $2 million to a fund for the victims.

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” Adams said in a statement. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sioux Falls woman accused of faking her own kidnapping told detectives she wanted a break from her husband.
Gillette Police kill weapon-wielding man
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money

Latest News

FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991, speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement over sexual abuse
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
LIVE: Biden highlights progress, asks for patience over setbacks
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Supreme Court justices deny report they were at odds over masks
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is...
Otto Warmbier’s parents get $240K seized from North Korea
WHO: The coronavirus pandemic is "nowhere near over."
COVID: Push to rein in omicron wave