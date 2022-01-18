Advertisement

Turning Much Colder Today; Some Light Snow Tonight

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today is a day of change - a strong arctic cold front barrels through late this morning and this afternoon. Strong, gusty winds and much colder temperatures can be expected in its wake. Some light snow will also be possible, especially in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. A localized area in the southern hills and Fall River County could see 1 to 2 inches of snow late tonight.

Wednesday will be a much colder day with lows in the single digits and highs only in the teens.

Thursday will be cool, then a warm front may actually bring some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday.

The weekend will be dry and milder, especially Sunday when highs will be near 50.

