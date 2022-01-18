SD Department of Health has free COVID-19 at-home tests

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is stepping up availability of at-home testing.

There are several ways to get free, at-home tests; one being via the South Dakota Department of Health. Click here to order an at-home Vault Health COVID-19 saliva-based test.

According to the state DOH, people don’t need to have symptoms or insurance to order the PCR lab-quality tests.

Another avenue is through the federal government. People can order four free tests that are delivered by the U.S. Postal Service in seven to 12 days from when they are ordered.

When should you take an at-home test?

The U.S. Department of Health recommends taking a test if you have COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or small.

Also, you should take a test at least five days after coming into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or when you plan to gather with a group of people; especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be fully vaccinated.

