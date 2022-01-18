Advertisement

Police in Gillette kill man with large edged weapon

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Two police officers in Gillette shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at them with a “large edged weapon.” Police responded at 7 a.m. Sunday to a report that the suspect had made threats and refused to leave a residence. When officers arrived, the man refused orders to drop his weapon. Gillette Police say the officers used two “less lethal” options to try to disarm the man, and he went further inside the residence. While the officers continued to try to disarm the man, they said he charged and swung the weapon at them. The officers shot the man. He died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles

Latest News

Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee to host All Ability Ice Skating Day
school
What South Dakota Universities are not a good "Bang for Your Buck"
sd
South Dakota Mines Students Giving Back During a Class Free Day
(KOTA TV/Feeding South Dakota)
South Dakota Mines Students look to Give Back During MLK Day of Service