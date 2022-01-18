Much Colder Weather Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are going to decrease significantly as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the single digits tonight and potentially below zero. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero, especially up north. Highs tomorrow are forecasted to be in the teens. Slightly warmer weather on Thursday, then a chance of snow on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.