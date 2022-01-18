Advertisement

Much Colder Weather Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are going to decrease significantly as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the single digits tonight and potentially below zero. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero, especially up north. Highs tomorrow are forecasted to be in the teens. Slightly warmer weather on Thursday, then a chance of snow on Friday.

