Job Opportunities at the Black Hills Regional Job Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On almost every street you can find a " Now Hiring” sign. If you are living in the Black Hills, several different employers will be at the Black Hills Regional job fair on March 9th, 2022.

Jeff Wangen from Farmers insurance, says " the event has been going on over 20 years and has been a success”.

Employers will be engaging in conversations and taking applications from 11:00 am- 5:00 pm at The Civic Center.

Booth opportunities are available, register before rates go up.

Masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing will be in place.

For more information visit : http://getgrads.com/rapid-city-regional-job-fair-registration

