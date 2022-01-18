Advertisement

Job Opportunities at the Black Hills Regional Job Fair

Employers looking to add to their teams in March
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On almost every street you can find a " Now Hiring” sign. If you are living in the Black Hills, several different employers will be at the Black Hills Regional job fair on March 9th, 2022.

Jeff Wangen from Farmers insurance, says " the event has been going on over 20 years and has been a success”.

Employers will be engaging in conversations and taking applications from 11:00 am- 5:00 pm at The Civic Center.

Booth opportunities are available, register before rates go up.

Masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing will be in place.

For more information visit : http://getgrads.com/rapid-city-regional-job-fair-registration

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
One of the biggest events in the Black Hills is just around the corner
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles

Latest News

Air pollution alert issued for West Rapid City
Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee to host All Ability Ice Skating Day
(KOTA TV/Feeding South Dakota)
South Dakota Mines Students look to Give Back During MLK Day of Service
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills