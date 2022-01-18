Advertisement

Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee to host All Ability Ice Skating Day

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Main Street Square’s ice rink is partnering with the City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee to host the All Ability Ice Skating Day on Jan. 29, from noon to 4 p.m.

This is a public event with a focus on providing people with disabilities the opportunity to skate or learn how to skate. The occasion will include assistance from the Rushmore Thunder hockey players.

“The Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is excited to host this all abilities, family-fun event,” said Dr. Steven Massopust, Committee chairman. “There will be free skates, free parking and free hot chocolate with plenty of warming stations and adaptive equipment available.

“We encourage those with disabilities who want to skate or to learn to skate to come out and have a great and memorable experience.”

The City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee was most recently known as the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities. 

