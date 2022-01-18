Advertisement

commercial beekeeping supply business opened in far southwestern North Dakota

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A commercial beekeeping supply business has opened in far southwestern North Dakota that will serve people in three of the top five honey producing states in the country. State Department of Commerce officials say Commercial Bee Supply in Hettinger is meant bolster the beekeeping and other agriculture sectors in the community and region. It is within comfortable driving distance for producers in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. North Dakota leads the nation in honey production, and together with Montana and South Dakota produced nearly half of all U.S. honey in 2019, according to Department of Agriculture. The project was backed by local and state incentive programs. It is expected to create 12 full-time jobs.

