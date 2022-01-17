Advertisement

Windy Weather and Colder Temperatures Are in the Forecast

Gusty winds are also expected
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight and the mild temperatures will continue as well. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to decrease throughout the day. The highs will be in the 40s, but those temperatures will likely occur around 11am. We may also see some light-to-moderate snow, especially in northeast Wyoming. Windy conditions are also in the forecast tomorrow, with gusts up to 55 mph possible in Rapid City. Temperatures are going to plummet overnight tomorrow with wind chills well below zero by the morning commute Wednesday.

