Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - College students graduate hoping to leave their university with a degree and high-paying job.

So, attending a school ranked as the worst for a return on that investment could turn away prospective students.

Black Hills State University is listed on MoneyWise.org as just that for South Dakota.

The average net price to study as a Yellow Jacket is similar to other schools around the country, but students are projected to earn a little more than $35,000 six years after graduation.

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Pamela Carriveau, says that has a lot to do with degrees offered a the school.

“We don’t have an engineering school at Black Hills State University, we don’t have a law school, we don’t have a medical school. We’re primarily serving undergraduate students on the western side of the state,” said Carriveau adding that a majority of those students graduate with degrees in education, psychology, or human services.

“You, know they’re going into fields that, at least in South Dakota, tend to have lower pay levels,” explained Carriveau.

However, those jobs are still vitally important and Carriveauu said the average pay shouldn’t concern students rather it’s the quality of education they receive at BHSU.

“Any college degree is going to certainly benefit you in the long run compared to no college degree, but a degree from Black Hills State University is still valuable compared to the national average,” said Carriveau.

The graduation rate at the school is fairly low at 34% but 93% of alumni are employed within 2 years of graduation.

“I think it’s fair to point out that a lot of students do choose to leave. Education majors who graduate, choose to leave because they know they can be compensated at a higher rate just across the border in Wyoming. 10 miles away,” said Carriveau.

Carriveau believes the school is excellent for those looking to earn a degree in western South Dakota,

“We really think we’re providing a vital service to the people in the surrounding area who need a college degree, who want a college degree, and need to be able to access education in their backyard,” said Carriveau.

