Mild Today, but Much Colder late Tuesday and Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see some mild weather on this Martin Luther King Day! Highs will be in the 50s this afternoon, which is well above normal for this time of year.

Enjoy today, because some much colder air returns Tuesday along with gusty winds and a few snow showers. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. By Tuesday, highs will only be in the teens.

Some snow showers will be possible Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, with the best chance in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

Wednesday will be dry and cold, then look for moderating temperatures into the weekend.

