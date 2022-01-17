Advertisement

Faith Temple hosts MLK Day Celebration

MLK Day
Faith Temple hosts MLK Day Celebration.
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST
A Rapid City Reverend Martin Luther King Day tradition continues in Rapid City Monday with the annual MLK Day Celebration hosted by the Faith Temple Church. They’ve been holding this event for more than 20 years now. And it was back again Monday at the Holiday Inn-Rushmore Plaza. It is commemorated on the third Monday of January each year to commemorate Dr. King’s birthday, which is actually January 15th. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender spoke at Monday’s celebration. For both Allender and Bishop Troy Carr, the day has special meaning.

Bishop Carr says, “It means a day of remembrance. It means a day I can be proud of my culture, the accomplishments of not only Dr. Martin Luther King, but those of others in the African-American community and what they did to make America great.”

Mayor Allender says, “Martin Luther King Day means an acknowledgment of a more tumultuous time in our community, in our country and Dr. King, who was a pivotal leader in the movement to make things better during that whole civil rights era. And for me, I think it’s a little bit of hope, that no matter how bad it seems here, someone, an individual, can make a huge difference.”

Bishop Carr says Dr. King’s message was one of love, peace, non-violence and togetherness. He said this is a day of coming together and for all of us to reconcile our differences.

