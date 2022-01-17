Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 17 would have been the late great Betty White’s 100th birthday and fans have found a way to honor her and her legacy.

It’s called the Betty White Challenge. The idea is to donate to an animal rescue or charity today and be like Betty.

Betty was an advocate for animal welfare and conservation so people accepting the challenge are giving back to local animal organizations.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills felt the generosity all weekend and is still seeing it today.

“All donations, whether it’s monetary or in-kind, stay locally,” said Caitlin Ausmann with the humane society. “They are used where they are needed most so even if they are your old blankets, they are brand new to us and will be used until we can no longer use them. And the go to a great purpose here to help local animals, we get over 3000, 4000 animals a year and supplies are needed every day.”

The humane society has also heard from many people looking to adopt and the group says they have “purr”-fect companions of all shapes and sizes.

