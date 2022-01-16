Advertisement

Very Nice Weather For MLK Day

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly Clear skies will continue tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to be very mild with highs in the 50s. We may see some flurries on Tuesday, especially in northeast Wyoming. We will also see very windy conditions on Tuesday. Temperatures are then expected to decrease significantly Tuesday night into Wednesday. Beyond that, there is another small chance of snow on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison inmate placed on escape status
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon
RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon resigning at end of year
Monument Health COVID-19 statistics
Monument Health says most COVID patients are unvaccinated
Barry Allman
Allman to be tried again on murder charge
Eric Carney
Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week

Latest News

Windy on Tuesday
Nice weather tomorrow
Chance of snow Wednesday
Very Nice Weather For MLK Day
Chance of snow Wednesday
Nice Weather Tomorrow and Monday
Mostly Sunny
Above normal temperatures are back this weekend