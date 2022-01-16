Blood supply is decimated by the Omicron variant and other factors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are currently a handful of public health crises impacting communities across the country, including a national blood shortage.

Vitalant is experiencing this shortage, as they say, their blood supply is at a two-year low. The blood supply has historically been short right after the holiday season, but officials say the growing Omicron variant is preventing people from donating.

Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant, said that blood is still needed in the pandemic.

”If you’re vaccinated or if you’re unvaccinated, that doesn’t affect your ability to donate blood,” Robbins said. “We do follow the CDC guidelines and so we’re asking people to wear a face-covering when they come to our center, or any mobile blood drive to give blood.”

Robbins says severe weather across the country has also contributed to the shortage.

