RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ll see more above average temperatures tonight and tomorrow with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow we will see some windy conditions, mainly in western South Dakota. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible. MLK Day is looking very nice with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. A chance of snow both Wednesday and Friday.

