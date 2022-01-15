Advertisement

Native American education promoted at ‘State of the Tribes” address

This year, The speech was given by Delbert Hopkins Jr, chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.
This year, The speech was given by Delbert Hopkins Jr, chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.(SDBA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s legislative session opened this week, and along with the State of the State address presented by the governor, there is also a State of the Tribes address that’s given by a tribal chairman.

This year, The speech was given by Delbert Hopkins Jr, chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate. He began his address with a moment of silence in remembrance of those who were lost to the COVID-19 virus.

Hopkins spoke on a number of issues, including treaty rights and education. He promoted more Native American studies in the classroom and stood in contrast to Governor Kristi Noem’s view on what she calls ‘critical race theory.’

”Having adopted Dakota in the state’s name, schools should teach about our history and culture of our Dakota Oyate and Oceti Sakowin — Seven Council Fires. That’s not critical race, that’s history and humanity.”

Noem was not present at the State of the Tribes address.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
COVID forces Rapid City to close schools Friday
South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
Eric Carney
Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week
Funding for a position focused on investigating missing and murdered Indigenous people “cannot...
“It’s a crisis here in our state and they don’t take it seriously, so that’s an issue, that’s a huge issue.”

Latest News

The organization is hosting its first-ever ‘Bring Your Child to Serve Day.’
Feeding South Dakota taking part in ‘day of service’
Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon
RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon resigning at end of year
Rapid City Councilmember, Ritchie Nordstrom, appointed to National League of Cities Committee
Transgender athlete ban, backed by Noem, clears committee