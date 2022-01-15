Native American education promoted at ‘State of the Tribes” address

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s legislative session opened this week, and along with the State of the State address presented by the governor, there is also a State of the Tribes address that’s given by a tribal chairman.

This year, The speech was given by Delbert Hopkins Jr, chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate. He began his address with a moment of silence in remembrance of those who were lost to the COVID-19 virus.

Hopkins spoke on a number of issues, including treaty rights and education. He promoted more Native American studies in the classroom and stood in contrast to Governor Kristi Noem’s view on what she calls ‘critical race theory.’

”Having adopted Dakota in the state’s name, schools should teach about our history and culture of our Dakota Oyate and Oceti Sakowin — Seven Council Fires. That’s not critical race, that’s history and humanity.”

Noem was not present at the State of the Tribes address.

