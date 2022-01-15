Friday Night Frenzy, January 14, Part two
STM girls travel to West Central, New Underwood girls hosts Timber Lake
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second-ranked St. Thomas More girls were on the road Friday night to take on West Central. Meanwhile, the New Underwood girls were at home against the 4-2 Timber Lake Panthers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
