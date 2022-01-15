Advertisement

Allman to be tried again on murder charge

Barry Allman
Barry Allman(gray)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barry Allman is going to be tried again in the murder of Lance Baumgarten in August of 2020. That’s the decision of Seventh Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown, who declared a mistrial in the case last month after the defense was not told about immunity the state had granted to witnesses in the case.

Brown announced that decision in a hearing Friday afternoon, denying a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Allman would not have been able to be tried on the murder charge again. In his decision, Judge Brown called the errors made by the state in the case “grossly negligent, egregious and caused serious inconvenience, burden and cost to the county, the court, court staff, jurors and to Mr. Allman.” Brown also assessed the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office $5,782 for the jury costs of the first trial. Judge Brown said they will do what they can to get the case back on the docket without delay.

Most Read

Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
COVID forces Rapid City to close schools Friday
South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County
Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
Eric Carney
Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week
Funding for a position focused on investigating missing and murdered Indigenous people “cannot...
“It’s a crisis here in our state and they don’t take it seriously, so that’s an issue, that’s a huge issue.”

Latest News

Monument Health COVID-19 statistics
Monument Health says most COVID patients are unvaccinated
An opened stop sign on a school bus.
Can COVID closures impact student education?
This year, The speech was given by Delbert Hopkins Jr, chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.
Native American education promoted at ‘State of the Tribes” address
The organization is hosting its first-ever ‘Bring Your Child to Serve Day.’
Feeding South Dakota taking part in ‘day of service’