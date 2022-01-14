A Windy and Snowy Start to the Holiday Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The cloud cover is moving into the area right now and there will be more in the overnight. The cloud cover accompanies the major wind event coming into the Black Hills. We will have gusts of wind topping 75mph so there are weather advisories and warnings in place for most of the day.

All of the mild conditions and sunshine that came with our (now decaying) upper ridge pushes to our east. A well-advertised low pressure system will give us very windy conditions before eventually moving east and then diving south – the Deep South. However that is only part of this one system’s trek. This same system will eventually end up in New England! And it will be much more powerful than what we are getting.

We won’t be completely stymied by this low pressure, however we stand the chance of getting some light snow early Friday in Rapid City. At this point we are not looking at too much more than an inch or two widespread. But the viewers Wyoming, Montana and the Northern Hills of South Dakota will see up to about 4″.

The upcoming storm will pull in much cooler temperatures in as we move into the weekend and early next week. But even with the cool-off we stay around 10° above average as we head into next week.

Looking ahead to next week, there is another chance of more precipitation of the snowy kind that could cool us off again by midweek. We are going to keep an eye on this next chance as it comes closer. But no matter what, it will be cooler than what we have seen this week.

