State prison inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D.- An inmate, currently serving time in minimum-security state prison has been placed on escape status.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate Jerald Brown who currently is serving out multiple sentences for drug possession left his work-release program at the Rapid City Community Work Center on Jan. 13, and did not return to the Work Center at the appointed time. Jerald Brown who is serving out his sentence for multiple drug possession offenses left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work-release job on Jan. 13.

Brown failed to return to the Work Center at the appointed time.

The DOC describes Mr. Brown, 38, as Native American. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement is asking the public to contact them if they have information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.