St. Thomas Moore High School students raises money to help fight human trafficking
January is Human Traffic Prevention Month
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -
According to the U-S State Department there more than 24-point 9 million people, adults, and children subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in
The United States. And in the Black Hills St . Thomas Moore students raised more than $900 to go toward the cornerstone’s women and children shelter to help fight human trafficking.
Blue is the color for awareness and the school had a successful “blue out” themed fundraiser to support the cause.
