RCPD will be seeing a uniform change following an annual department meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Back in the 80s, the Rapid City Police Department started bringing the whole department together on an annual basis to try to better themselves and the community they serve.

Don Hedrick, RCPD Police Chief , says the tradition has occurred every year since then and that it’s a great way to find out what they can be doing better.

Historically, Hedrick says the meeting has brought big things to the department like the K-9 unit and body worn cameras.

He says aside from the big ticket items, little things have come out of the meeting that help better their service.

And one of the things that came out of this year’s discussion will change their wardrobe.

”We’ve really struggled finding the perfect jacket. Something that is lightweight and allows you to move,” Hedrick explains, “but is also warm and wicks away moisture. We did a display of all of the current jacket options that we have, and one of our patrol sergeants actually found a better jacket.”

Chief Hedrick says these annual meetings not only seek to better serve their officers, but better serve the community as well.

