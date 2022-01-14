Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, Rapid City Police asked the public for help finding 31-year-old Eric Carney, who they described as a suspect in a handful of recent burglaries.

Carney is now in custody and facing 17 charges.

Charges range from grand theft, identity theft. felony vandalism, tampering with a video lottery machine, burglary and more.

Police say they received a call from a person who had recognized Carney in the area of Mount Rushmore Road and Cathedral Drive.

After a foot pursuit, police say they were able to detain Carney and bring him into custody.

Brendyn Medina, Communications Officer for the Rapid City Police Department, says, “this individual has created a lot of work for us, and a lot of headaches for the community. Right now, they are still working on piecing together these cases, and seeing what else he may have been responsible for the in the community.”

The Rapid City Police Department thanks the public for helping them in their investigation, and says it’s times like this that show the strength between the department and community.

