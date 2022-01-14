Advertisement

Rapid City Councilmember, Ritchie Nordstrom, appointed to National League of Cities Committee

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Rapid City Communications Division, Rapid City Council member, Ritchie Nordstrom, has been selected to join the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee. Nordstrom’s appointment was announced by NLC President Vince Williams, mayor of Union City, Georgia.  This is a one-year term during which Nordstrom will provide and will provide “strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.”

‘I’m eager to provide input, share insight, and to learn what other cities, towns, and villages have done for transportation and infrastructure for their communities to determine what is being used in practice that can be applied here in Rapid City,” said Nordstrom, who has served on the Rapid City Council since 2011 representing Ward Two.

The RC Communications Division explains that in his new role, Nordstrom will work alongside diverse groups of local leaders to shape NLC’s policy positions and to advocate for America’s municipalities before Congress, the Biden administration, and here at home in Rapid City.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Williams.  “I am excited to have Alderman Nordstrom serve on the 2022 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee and look forward to working with him to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns, and villages.”

Chairing the committee is Elaine Clegg, council president of Boise, ID with Doraville, GA Mayor Joseph Geierman, and Barbara Odom-Wesley of the Arlington, TX city council serving as vice-chairs.

