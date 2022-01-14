Advertisement

First child COVID-19 death was from Pennington County

South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.
South Dakota crosses 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.(generic)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We now know more about the first COVID-19 death of a child in the state that was reported Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Health says the child was less than ten years old and was from Pennington County. They say COVID-19 was a contributing factor, along with both rhinovirus and RSV.

With a total of 2,584 new cases Thursday, South Dakota passes the 200,000 mark for cases since the start of the pandemic with 200,496. Of Thursday’s cases, 332 are from Pennington County, with 71 in Lawrence County, 69 in Meade County, 50 in Oglala Lakota County, 31 in Todd County, 29 in Custer County and 17 in Butte County. The number of active cases reaches another new high Thursday, with 24,796 and the number of hospitalized COVID patients is the most since December 21st of 2020, 343. There are ten more deaths Thursday, one of those from Pennington County.

Wyoming is reporting a total of 1,243 new cases Thursday, with 56 in Sheridan County and 39 in Campbell County. Their lab-confirmed active case count rises by 194 to 2,572, their highest level since October 6th of last year. They had 77 hospitalized patients on Wednesday.

Most Read

Walgreens
Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
South Dakota reports first COVID-19 death of a child
Rochelle Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Seminole sentenced to 25 years in prison
Housing costs trend upwards.
Homeowning in the Hills, average active price of a Rapid City home goes up 27.4% in one year
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says

Latest News

St. Thomas More High School students raised Money to help fight the problem.
St. Thomas Moore High School students raises money to help fight human trafficking
Rapid City Police
RCPD will be seeing a uniform change following an annual department meeting
Eric Carney
Rapid City man caught and facing 17 charges made in just over a week
Funding for a position focused on investigating missing and murdered Indigenous people “cannot...
“It’s a crisis here in our state and they don’t take it seriously, so that’s an issue, that’s a huge issue.”