BHSU Partnership: Offering Two New Programs

Black Hills State University partners with Crazy Horse Memorial and the Indian University of North America
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crazy Horse Memorial and the Indian University of North America are partnering with Black Hills State University offering two summer semester undergraduate academic programs, 7TH GEN® First-Year and 7TH GEN® Upper-Level.

The First-Year Program will feature stringent academic components which include a dynamic internship, and residential experience designed for students to immerse themselves in Native American culture. The goal is to empower students while helping them develop the skills, knowledge, and habits to succeed in college and life. The story of Crazy Horse Memorial and Crazy Horse are Key components in both curricular and co-curricular activities.

The 7th Generation upper-level undergraduate summer program is available to select applicants who have successfully completed the first-year 7th Generation.

BHSU is enrolling now , for more information visit https://www.bhsu.edu/

