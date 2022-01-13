USD and SDSU basketball teams gear up for big games on Thursday
Coyotes take on Denver, Jackrabbits match up with Omaha
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The SDSU men’s and women’s basketball teams play at Omaha on Thursday night. The USD men host Denver while the Lady Coyotes travel to the Mile High City. Rapid City’s own Kyah Watson scored a career high 14 points in South Dakota’s big win over SDSU on Saturday.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.