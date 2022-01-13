Advertisement

USD and SDSU basketball teams gear up for big games on Thursday

Coyotes take on Denver, Jackrabbits match up with Omaha
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The SDSU men’s and women’s basketball teams play at Omaha on Thursday night. The USD men host Denver while the Lady Coyotes travel to the Mile High City. Rapid City’s own Kyah Watson scored a career high 14 points in South Dakota’s big win over SDSU on Saturday.

