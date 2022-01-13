South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jensen requests $5 million for a larger security presence at his State of the Judiciary speech.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen is requesting $5 million to bolster court security during his annual State of the Judiciary speech.

He also updated the Legislature on how the state’s court system is tackling sexual harassment, mental health for judges and a shortage of court reporters.

Jensen says he has prioritized the staff of the state’s court system as he has overseen the judicial system during the pandemic. He explained that there is a growing awareness of the mental health risks judges face as they make decisions, such as child custody and prison sentences, that have long-term impacts on people’s lives.

