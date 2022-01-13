Rapid City woman’s car nearly stolen with her kids in the backseat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rapid City police were called to Walgreen’s off of West Main Street and Mountain View Road for what witnesses described as an in progress car theft.

Darren Soucy, Patrol Lieutenant with the Rapid City Police Department, says the victim was in the store at the time, and when she came out, she noticed her car was being stolen. Her two kids were in the back.

”She did run after the car. Witnesses did assist and help,” says Soucy, “and at that point, suspects fled. Abandoned the vehicle and fled.”

Soucy says good witnesses led them to detain a couple of people they believe to be involved.

He adds that one individual was charged with grand theft auto and a hit and run, because when the victim ran after her car she was hit, and sustained minor injuries.

”Initial report that we were called for was grand theft. To learn that there was kids in the car. Suspect’s see a vehicle in the parking lot, left running, left unlocked, the windows were tinted. No way to confirm that they knew the children were in the car. At face value,” says Soucy, “it looked like a crime of opportunity to get their hands on a vehicle that was unlocked and left running.”

Soucy, and the police department, recommend bringing your kids into the store with you and never leaving your car running with the keys in it.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.