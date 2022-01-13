Light Snow, Wind, and Cooler Temperatures Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect increasing clouds today with highs still in the 50s. Tonight we will start to see some light snow move into our area. By tomorrow morning, we will likely see moderate to heavy snow in the Black Hills, but only light flurries elsewhere. Snow accumulation could be as high as 8 inches in places like Lead and Deadwood, but no more than an inch is expected in Rapid City. Tomorrow we will also see some gusty winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will also decrease tomorrow with highs back in the 30s. For the weekend, we will see highs in the 40s and mostly sunny skies.

