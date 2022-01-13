Enjoy the Warm Day, Winter Comes back This Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are under the influence of a warm front. Temperatures will stay well-above average and sunny for one more day. Then the reminder that it is still winter comes into play.

Temperatures will remain warm through Thursday as the ridge stays put over our area. Westerly flow along the slopes and the warming down-sloping winds of the Black Hills.

By the first part of the holiday weekend, the upper ridge pushes to our east. A low pressure system will give us very windy conditions before eventually diving south. This same system will eventually end up in New England! And it will be much more powerful than what we are getting so, count your lucky stars for that.

We stand the chance of getting some light snow and a rain/snow mix by the end of the day Thursday and early Friday in Rapid City. At this point we are not looking at too much more than an inch or two widespread. But the Northern Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota will see up to about 4″.

The upcoming disturbance will pull in some cooler temperatures in as we move into the weekend and early next week. But even with the cool-off we stay around 10° above average.

Looking at next week we see another chance of more precipitation of the snowy kind that could cool us off in about a week. We are going to keep an eye on this next chance as it comes closer. But no matter what, it will be cooler than what we have seen this week.

