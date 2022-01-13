Advertisement

COVID, flu ravage Rapid City schools

By Nick Nelson
Jan. 13, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 600 students and 100 teachers are out of class in the Rapid City Area Schools system due to the rising COVID numbers.

Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an additional 365 students and 19 staff members were in close contact with someone with the virus. This is an exponential jump as cases among students were only 23 at the start of the new semester.

RCAS Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said in a statement to staff that “Our schools and district programs are being impacted by COVID, Influenza, and other winter illnesses.”

She adds that she’s in contact with school leaders, and thanks the staff for stepping up as more continue to test positive for the virus.

