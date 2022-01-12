Advertisement

Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.
FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi, a scenario contradicted by others who were with Till at the time.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket and Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., introduced the bill to honor Till and his mother with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. They described the legislation as a long overdue recognition of what the Till family endured and what they accomplished in their fight against injustice.

The House version of the legislation is sponsored by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill. He also has sponsored a bill to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Mamie Till-Mobley.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
Oglala Sioux tribal police, FBI investigating triple homicide
People are illegally parking to get their morning coffee.
“Not much you can do with Starbucks customers,” neighbor to a Rapid City Starbucks says people are illegally parking and blocking her driveway
JhonDuane Goes in Center, a Lakota jeweler, stops working to examine one of his unfinished...
Artistic Liberties: buy from inspired Indians, not Indian-inspired
Pennington County Sheriff's Office joins Virtual Crisis Care pilot program
The race is on for the new Pennington County Sheriff
Sen. Mike Rounds
Former President Trump lashes out at Senator Rounds

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
At Home COVID-19 tests are harder to get a hold of, as the Omicron Variant is responsible for...
BHSU offered free testing to stay on top of Covid-19 cases
Fire seasons are intensifying and lasting longer
Fire seasons are intensifying and lasting longer