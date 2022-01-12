Much Better than Last Week, but Winter Returns (For a Minute)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are under the influence of a warm front. It can be seen on our local radars as clouds go up and over our section of the Black Hills. Temperatures for the most part will stay well above average and sunny with just a few passing clouds for the next three days.

Temperatures will remain warm right back up again on Wednesday and Thursday as the ridge builds to the west and overspreads our area. Record high temperatures are possible on Thursday along the eastern side of the Black Hills and this will be supported by the western slopes and the warming down-sloping winds of the Black Hills.

By the first part of the holiday weekend, the upper ridge will erode and push east and eventually dive south. Moisture will not be in abundance for our part of the upcoming storm, but we stand the chance of some light snow and a rain/snow mix by the end of the day Thursday and early Friday.

Right now the snow looks to be pretty light. Those upcoming disturbances will pull in some cooler temperatures as we move into the weekend and early next week. And that snow will likely melt and we will be knocked down to closer to normal (will see some 10° above average) even with the upcoming cool off.

