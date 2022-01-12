A coyote calls in some cash for a local volunteer fire department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year marks the fourth annual Fairburn Fire Department Coyote Calling Contest where the community’s youth and adults are able to call and hunt coyotes.

In turn, the participants are rewarded with cash, and the fire department is able to raise money from the hunt.

The Fairburn Volunteer Fire Department uses donations, door prizes and money gained from selling the coyotes hunted toward new equipment and PPE.

The event benefits the fire department and the farmers by ridding the area of predators from their livestock.

There are multiple divisions that people can be a part of and the department promotes the youth to come out.

”Just to get them introduced to it, it’s a very fun event, it really is, if you haven’t done it, it is very fun and exciting, so just to get them kids disconnected and out in nature and see what’s out there to make memories for a lifetime,” said Travis Hartshorn, a volunteer firefighter at Fairburn Fire Department.

The event will occur at Fairburn Volunteer Fire Department this Friday and Saturday. 7 pm is the latest one can enter to participate.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.