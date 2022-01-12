Advertisement

11 Vision Fund projects officially selected by City Council

Some of the potential projects, and those that were removed.
Some of the potential projects, and those that were removed.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the Rapid City Council met for a session that lasted for nearly four hours, in front of a nearly packed city council chamber.

Those who attended were curious where the Rapid City Vision Funds would be allocated.

The Vision Fund Committee began meeting in August to go through and select proposals that best suited the city’s needs.

Eight of the eleven projects recommended by the committee were chosen by city council to receive funds.

Chosen projects included a 9-million dollar Native American Community Center and a 600-thousand dollar bike park, along with remodels and investments into various city areas.

Lance Lehmann, City Council President, says he had his homework cut out for him. He says he has been receiving hundred of emails and phone calls for months.

”I think it was as efficient as we could get. It’s quite a challenge to get ten people to agree on projects, and we did finish it in one night. Which, I think is a wonderful thing. There were obviously some very disappointed people,” says Lehmann, “and some very happy people. I think they all deserved it. There was just such a limited funding pool. I think we did the best we could to pick the projects that were best fitting the city’s needs.”

This year’s approvals will bring the overall total of Vision Funded projects to more than 100.

The Vision Fund will accrue for the next few years and be allocated again in 2025.

Vision Fund
