The Thaw is On!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right now we are under the influence of a warm front extending from northwest to the southeast today. Temperatures for the most part will remain well above average and downright stellar for this time of the year. The ridge stays in place and keeps us dry over the Black Hill region through most of the week.

There is a shortwave or two that crosses our path starting Tuesday afternoon. At this point it looks like its main feature will be clouds increasing over the viewing area, versus any major (or minor) precipitation over the area. So at best we will be cooler, but still remaining above average even on our coolest.

The cool-down will be short-lived and temperatures will quickly warm right back up again on Wednesday and Thursday as the ridge rebuilds to the west and overspreads our area. Record high temperatures are possible on Thursday along the eastern side of the Black Hills and this will be supported by the western slopes and the warming down-sloping winds of the Black Hills.

By Thursday night through the first part of the holiday weekend, the upper ridge will erode and push east as a few shortwave troughs cross the area. Moisture will not be in abundance, but we stand the chance of some light snow and a rain/snow mix by the end of the day Thursday and early Friday.

Right now the snow looks to be pretty light. Those upcoming disturbances will pull in some cooler temperatures as we move into the weekend and early next week.

Highs in the low-50s Tuesday and even tolerable in the overnight with temperatures in the low-30s under mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies.

