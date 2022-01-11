Rapid City Council meets to discuss recommended community project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council met Monday for the next step in the Vision Fund selection process.

The Vision Fund Citizen Committee has 16 recommendations for community projects coming in totaling around $36,000,000

An additional 4 city projects come in just shy of $10,000,000.

The Vision Fund is on a 3-year funding cycle and with only $23,000,000 available in resources, the council will have to decide whether or not to expand that cycle for more resources or make some cuts to the current recommendations.

“If they stay with 3 years, obviously they have $24 million to work with, there’s no way they could all the projects that have been recommended by the Citizens Fund Committee because that’s coming in at $36,000,000. So, they’ll have to make some determinations on funding some, not all, or funding more at the less recommended amount, if that makes sense. Obviously, if they go to a 4th or 5th year that gives them more resources to work with,” said Communication Director with Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker.

There will be a public comment Monday night and the council will either make a decision or push the issue forward to a future meeting.

No projects are obligated to be funded at their recommended level.

