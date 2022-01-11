Advertisement

Newell girls prepare for West River Tourney

Irrigators start season with 3-3 record
By Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The West River Tournament is an opportunity for high school basketball teams to showcase their skills to the rest of the Black Hills. For the Newell girls team, it’s also a chance to get more wins on the board. Ben Burns spoke with head coach Scott Wince and sophomore Jaelyn Wendt on how their team has looked so far this season.

