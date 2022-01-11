Newell girls prepare for West River Tourney

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The West River Tournament is an opportunity for high school basketball teams to showcase their skills to the rest of the Black Hills. For the Newell girls team, it’s also a chance to get more wins on the board. Ben Burns spoke with head coach Scott Wince and sophomore Jaelyn Wendt on how their team has looked so far this season.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.