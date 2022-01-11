The January Thaw Continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably mild weather continues through the middle of the week as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. Highs will be in the 50s, which is 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A strong cold front blows through Thursday night and Friday, bringing gusty winds, colder temperatures and a few snow showers. Highs Friday will be in the 30s.

The weekend temperatures will moderate some, into the 40s with dry conditions expected through Martin Luther King Day.

