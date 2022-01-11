Fire seasons are intensifying and lasting longer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Recruitment has declined in the past year due to life changes and the pandemic.

That’s where Wildland Fire Academy comes in to offer classes for anyone willing to learn and provide hands-on training for new recruits.

The Course takes 4 days for a person to become a certified firefighter type 2.

“Four days commitment to take and once we have a bunch of training as you move up. You can get more qualifications and become a leader and those are just the

classes varied from a day to four days to a week,” says Tamara Dierks, State training Officer.

